Lids opens at Merry Hill

Sports fashion retailer Lids has opened a new store at Merry Hill, marking the brand's regional debut in the West Midlands.

The 935 sq ft store offers an "immersive shopping experience" of licensed and branded merchandise, including a focus on jerseys and headwear. The space also features the retailer's 'Custom Zone', which allows shoppers to embroider a hat or apparel piece in-store.

The new store contributes to over 175,000 sq ft of new deals secured at the destination this year. This includes number of recent openings, such as Ted Baker and Kurt Geiger. The destination has also seen a number of lease renewals and refits from brands including H&M and Beaverbrooks.

Alistair Winning, Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros, said: “The tenant mix at Merry Hill has evolved significantly in the last 12 months, exemplified by the addition of Lids. They bring a unique fashion element to the destination, as a globally renowned retailer of increasingly popular sportswear, that can’t be found anywhere else in the region.

"The strength of Merry Hill is also showcased by the sheer volume of lease renewals and store refurbishments this year; we are proud of the work we have done with our existing tenants to enhance the visitor experience here, as we continue our proactive approach into 2023.”