Prada names new brand CEO

Sophie Smith
14 December 2022

Prada Group has appointed Gianfranco D'Attis as CEO of the Prada brand, effective 2 January 2023.

In this role, D'Attis will be in charge of the strategic development of the brand in every market.

In a statement, Prada Group said: "His proven experience in the luxury sector, with a specific focus on retail, will help the brand to increase its growth potential in all geographies."

D'Attis will join Prada from Christian Dior, where he most recently served as President Americas. He was also previously Managing Director of the luxury brand.

Prior to this, D'Attis held senior positions at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Chloé and IWC Schaffhausen.

The news follows the recent appointment of Andrea Guerra as CEO of Prada Group, effective 26 January 2023. Guerra will replace Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli in the role.

The appointment of Guerra is part of a succession plan to "ease" Lorenzo Bertelli, Miuccia Prada and
Patrizio Bertelli's son and heir, into the role of CEO.


